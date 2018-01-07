Bills' Micah Hyde: Suffers possible concussion Sunday
Hyde is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars after suffering a head injury, Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reports.
Hyde will be subject to the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning to Sunday's tilt. Shamarko Thomas figures to see an increased role at strong safety during Hyde's absence.
