Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Hyde, who suffered a neck/stinger injury in Sunday's win over the Jets, is day-to-day, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have been playing strong defense lately, but their defensive backs group is a mess with several injuries, which includes some key players that were injured in Sunday's win, not to mention Tre'Davious White being lost for the season with an Achilles injury. It's less than ideal that the Bills square off against the Eagles and their impressive receiving corps in Week 12.