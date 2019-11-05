Play

Hyde made nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 24-9 win over the Bills.

Hyde notched his highest single-game tackle total of the season versus Washington's run-happy offense. The starting free safety normally has capped IDP value due to lacking tackle volume, but he's averaged seven stops per game since Buffalo's bye in Week 6.

