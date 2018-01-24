Hyde, selected to his first Pro Bowl during a season in which he posted career highs in tackles (82), passes defensed (13) and interceptions (5), had to withdraw because he was still in the concussion protocol while taking his season-ending physical, Jadon Ceravalo of the Bills' official site reports.

There haven't been any reported setbacks on Hyde in his concussion recovery, but by rule he was ineligible for the showcase event based on the timing between his injury in the Bills' playoff loss and the season's final medical check. We assume Hyde will be fine by the time spring practices roll around.