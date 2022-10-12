Hyde (neck) recently underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disc and is facing a 6-to-9-month recovery timeline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After being placed on injured reserve Sept. 24, Hyde will miss the remainder of the season while he recovers from surgery, which is expected to stabilize his neck moving forward. The 31-year-old will likely be available for most of next year's training camp, if not all of it, barring any setbacks. In his absence, Damar Hamlin will continue to operate as the Bills' starting free safety.