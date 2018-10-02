Hyde (groin) is considered week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde left Sunday's game up in Green Bay after sustaining the groin injury and was forced to miss the remaining action. The week-to-week diagnosis hints there's a real possibility Hyde won't play in Week 5. As of right now, it's more of a wait-and-see situation than anything else. Siran Neal is the safety slotted behind Hyde on the team's depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories