Bills' Micah Hyde: Week-to-week with groin issue
Hyde (groin) is considered week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Hyde left Sunday's game up in Green Bay after sustaining the groin injury and was forced to miss the remaining action. The week-to-week diagnosis hints there's a real possibility Hyde won't play in Week 5. As of right now, it's more of a wait-and-see situation than anything else. Siran Neal is the safety slotted behind Hyde on the team's depth chart.
