Bills' Micah Hyde: Working with first team Thursday
Hyde (groin) was spotted practicing with the first-time defense Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
While the Bills' official practice report is yet to be released, Hyde practicing with the starter Thursday is certainly a good sign for his Week 6 availability. Look for Hyde's status to be officially updated when the team releases its injury report for Thursday.
