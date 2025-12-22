Badgley made two of three extra-point tries and his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

With both Matt Prater (quadriceps) and Tyler Bass (hip) ruled out for Sunday's contest, Badgley assumed the Bills' placekicker duties. He converted on a 41-yard field-goal try late in the third quarter that gave Buffalo a 13-point lead. The 30-year-old has now made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and 20 of 24 point-after tries through eight games with the Colts and Bills this season. Badgley could serve as Buffalo's top kicker again in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles is Prater remains sidelined.