Badgley missed his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Buffalo was held scoreless until deep into the fourth quarter, and Badgley had his PAT blocked following a two-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen. In two games with the Bills, Badgley has looked shaky, making his lone field-goal try while missing two of his four extra-point attempts. It's unclear if Matt Prater (quadriceps) will be back for Week 18 against the lowly Jets.