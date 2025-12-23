Badgley reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Badgley was brought up from the practice squad to serve as the Bills' kicker against the Browns on Sunday due to the absences of Matt Prater (quadriceps) and Tyler Bass (left hip/groin - IR). He made his lone field-goal attempt from 41 yards and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries during the 23-20 win. If Prater is unable to progress enough in his recovery, Badgley could be called upon to kick for the Bills this Sunday against the Eagles.