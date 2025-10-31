Hoecht recorded three total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

Hoecht made his regular-season debut after missing the first six games while suspended for violating the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances. The defensive end was able to notch a strip-sack on Andy Dalton in the third quarter, which teammate Deone Walker recovered. He later combined with Walker to sack Dalton again in the fourth quarter.