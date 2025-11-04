The Bills placed Hoecht on injured reserve Monday due to a torn right Achilles which will sideline him for the rest of the 2025, season, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hoecht sustained a non-contact injury during the Bills' 28-21 win over the Chiefs on Sunday, and the fifth-year defensive end was diagnosed with a torn Achilles after being evaluated by medical staff. He made his 2025 debut in Week 7 after missing the first six games of the regular season while serving a suspension, and he'll end his first campaign in Buffalo with five tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks. With Hoecht done for the year, the Bills will turn to Javon Solomon, A.J. Espenesa and Landon Jackson to step up in rotational roles at defensive end behind Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa.