The NFL lifted Hoecht's six-game suspension Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hoecht was suspended six games by the NFL in March for violating the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances. With the Bills sitting at 4-2 heading into the Week 7 bye, Hoecht will be eligible to make his 2025 regular-season debut in Week 8 against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26. He signed a three-year contract with the Bills in March after spending the past four seasons with the Rams. He finished the 2024 regular season with 56 tackles (24 solo)m including 3.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 17 games.