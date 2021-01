Love has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, the Bills' official site reports.

Love has surfed around the Bills' roster since being picked up as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018, but he hasn't seen regular-season game action the past two seasons. With Buffalo possibly planning on resting as many starters as possible for at least a portion of Sunday's game, wouldn't it be nice if he picked up his first NFL sack?