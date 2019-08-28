Love has been placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Love was going to be a roster bubble decision anyway, so this allows the Bills to stash the second-year player for a year unless he decides to push for an injury settlement. This likely means that rookie Darryl Johnson will make the team, while Eddie Yarbrough and Sam Acho have a better shot to land a roster spot.

