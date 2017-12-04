Bills' Mike Tolbert: Closing in on practice return
Tolbert (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Tolbert's return comes at a good time with fellow backup running back Travaris Cadet entering the concussion protocol. Tolbert missed the past three games, but his impending return to practice should give him a shot to get back on the field for Week 14 against the Colts. Cadet has been more of a threat to LeSean McCoy's receiving workload, whereas Tolbert is more of a threat to poach goal-line carries.
