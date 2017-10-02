Bills' Mike Tolbert: Eight carries in Week 4
Tolbert rushed eight times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 23-17 win over Atlanta.
With LeSean McCoy topping 100 yards from scrimmage after struggling over the previous two weeks, Tolbert was relegated back to a secondary role. Tolbert serves as both the fullback and backup running back, but is a touchdown-dependent play given his lack of volume. The powerful runner has found pay dirt once on 36 touches through four games with the Bills.
More News
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.