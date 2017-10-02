Bills' Mike Tolbert: Eight carries in Week 4

Tolbert rushed eight times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 23-17 win over Atlanta.

With LeSean McCoy topping 100 yards from scrimmage after struggling over the previous two weeks, Tolbert was relegated back to a secondary role. Tolbert serves as both the fullback and backup running back, but is a touchdown-dependent play given his lack of volume. The powerful runner has found pay dirt once on 36 touches through four games with the Bills.