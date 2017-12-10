Tolbert rushed six times for 32 yards in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts.

The burly tailback made his return after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury and was effective with his modest number of opportunities. Tolbert remains a decidedly complementary option behind the elite LeSean McCoy, with his only true fantasy value coming from occasional goal-line opportunities.

