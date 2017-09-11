Bills' Mike Tolbert: Heavily involved in opener

Tolbert rushed 12 times for 42 yards and a touchdown while adding a 12-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Jets.

Tolbert got some extra work while LeSean McCoy briefly exited with a wrist injury, but his most notable play came on a one-yard touchdown run. His downhill running style fits perfectly with Buffalo's run-heavy scheme in close, so Tolbert could emerge as a consistent vulture by the goal line, much to the chagrin of McCoy's owners.