Bills' Mike Tolbert: In mix for early-down touches

Tolbert has shared first- and second-team reps with Jonathan Williams behind LeSean McCoy though the early stages of training camp, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert has a history with new Bills coach Sean McDermott that dates back to their respective Panthers days, and the Bills are looking for options to keep the lethal McCoy healthy. That likely means someone to do more of the heavy lifting in short-yardage and goal-line situations. While we think Williams would still be the primary tailback if McCoy were sidelined, few in the league have the punishing, downhill rushing style of the veteran Tolbert, so he may be working his way into the mix, or at the very least, could work his way into a position to throw a monkey wrench into the fantasy value of the other two backs.