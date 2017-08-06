Bills' Mike Tolbert: In mix for early-down touches
Tolbert has shared first- and second-team reps with Jonathan Williams behind LeSean McCoy though the early stages of training camp, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Tolbert has a history with new Bills coach Sean McDermott that dates back to their respective Panthers days, and the Bills are looking for options to keep the lethal McCoy healthy. That likely means someone to do more of the heavy lifting in short-yardage and goal-line situations. While we think Williams would still be the primary tailback if McCoy were sidelined, few in the league have the punishing, downhill rushing style of the veteran Tolbert, so he may be working his way into the mix, or at the very least, could work his way into a position to throw a monkey wrench into the fantasy value of the other two backs.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...