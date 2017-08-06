Bills' Mike Tolbert: In mix for important touches

Tolbert has shared first- and second-team reps with Jonathan Williams behind LeSean McCoy though the early stages of training camp, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert has a history back in Carolina with new Bills coach Sean McDermott, and the Bills are looking for options to keep the lethal McCoy healthy. That likely means someone to do more heavy lifting on short-yardage needs and perhaps even goal-line totes. While we think Williams would still be the No. 2 if anything happened to McCoy, few in the league have the bowling ball rushing style of the veteran Tolbert, so he may be working his way into the mix, or at the very least is in a position to mess things up fantasy-wise for owners of the other two guys.