Bills' Mike Tolbert: Misses another practice

Tolbert (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If he's unable to suit up for the contest,Travaris Cadet would serve as LeSean McCoy's backup once again, an assignment that would give Cadet modest utility in PPR formats, given that he's combined for nine carries for 45 yards and nine catches for 60 yards over the Bills' last two outings, both of which Tolbert missed.