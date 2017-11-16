Bills' Mike Tolbert: Misses another practice

Tolbert (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert has one more chance to hit the practice field this week, but if he is unable to go Sunday against the Chargers, Travaris Cadet would be in line to serve as LeSean McCoy's top backup this weekend.

