Bills' Mike Tolbert: Misses practice Thursday

Tolbert (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Tolbert's role backing up LeSean McCoy has yielded modest fantasy production of late, and if he is forced to miss another game, Travaris Cadet (who caught six passes in Week 11) would be in line to serve as McCoy's backup Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs.

