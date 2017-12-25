Bills' Mike Tolbert: Modest role in Week 16 loss
Tolbert carried the ball three times for minus-3 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Tolbert might have had even less action had Travaris Cadet not gotten carted off the field with an ankle injury. Cadet, however, is done for the season, so Tolbert could be sprinkled into the game plan next week against the Dolphins. Given that it's a do-or-die situation for the Bills, however, you can expect LeSean McCoy to rarely come off the field, as there's almost no situation where Tolbert presents a better option than Shady right now, as Tolbert simply can't spring himself loose at this stage of his career and doesn't run over people like he used to. The Bills have given him his fair share of chances, but he has just one rushing TD all season to go with 3.5 yards per carry.
