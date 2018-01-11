Tolbert indicated this week that he'd like to continue his playing career, Jadon Ceravolo of the Bills' official site reports. "I deinitely have. I've got a lot of good football left in me, so we'll see what happens," said the veteran. "Obviously, I was on a one-year deal here and my contract is up."

Tolbert is a backup at best at this stage of his career, and even though his career traces back with coach Sean McDermott to Carolina, his production may have lacked enough (247 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry, one touchdown) that the Bills might be looking for more in the No. 2 and No. 3 running back spots, especially with starter LeSean McCoy soon crossing over the other side of 30. We'll see if the team gives him one more go-round, or if Tolbert is forced to find a specialty role with another franchise.