Bills' Mike Tolbert: Picks up McCoy's slack

Tolbert rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 26-16 win over Denver.

With star back LeSean McCoy frustrated by Denver's swarming defense, Buffalo's coaching staff decided to go heavy and ram Tolbert up the gut. The strategy was especially effective late in the game as Buffalo sought to eat the clock. That sort of "finisher" role seems to be Tolbert's job in Buffalo. In two wins, Tolbert has tallied 24 touches and a score. In the team's lone loss, playing from behind, Tolbert barely got into the action. It might thus be wise to consider the opposing offense, as well as opposing defense, when considering what to do with Tolbert on a given week.