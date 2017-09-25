Bills' Mike Tolbert: Picks up McCoy's slack
Tolbert rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 26-16 win over Denver.
With star back LeSean McCoy frustrated by Denver's swarming defense, Buffalo's coaching staff decided to go heavy and ram Tolbert up the gut. The strategy was especially effective late in the game as Buffalo sought to eat the clock. That sort of "finisher" role seems to be Tolbert's job in Buffalo. In two wins, Tolbert has tallied 24 touches and a score. In the team's lone loss, playing from behind, Tolbert barely got into the action. It might thus be wise to consider the opposing offense, as well as opposing defense, when considering what to do with Tolbert on a given week.
More News
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...