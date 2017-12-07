Tolbert (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

While Tolbert looks like a go this week, Travaris Cadet (concussion) was limited Thursday. Either way, LeSean McCoy remains the Bills' undisputed top back, but if Cadet isn't cleared for Sunday's game against the Colts, Tolbert would earn the fantasy dart status that comes with backing up McCoy.

