Bills' Mike Tolbert: Puts in limited practice
Tolbert (hamstring) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Tolbert wasn't able to practice in any capacity before being ruled out for the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, so his limited involvement in Wednesday's session amounts to a step forward. If Tolbert is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Chiefs, he could unseat Travaris Cadet for primary backup duties behind LeSean McCoy, though Cadet could retain a role on passing downs.
