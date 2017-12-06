Bills' Mike Tolbert: Returns to limited practice
Tolbert (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Tolbert has missed the Bills' past three games, but his potential return to action Sunday against the Colts comes at a good time, with fellow running back Travaris Cadet (concussion) having missed practice Wednesday. While a healthy Tolbert is capable of occasionally making his mark around the goal line, LeSean McCoy remains the team's undisputed top back.
