Tolbert (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Tolbert has missed the Bills' past three games, but his potential return to action Sunday against the Colts comes at a good time, with fellow running back Travaris Cadet (concussion) having missed practice Wednesday. While a healthy Tolbert is capable of occasionally making his mark around the goal line, LeSean McCoy remains the team's undisputed top back.

