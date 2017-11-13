Bills' Mike Tolbert: Rushing yardage in the red
Tolbert carried two times for minus-2 yards during Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints. He also caught both of his targets for 17 yards.
Tolbert hasn't passed 20 yards from scrimmage in any of the last three games, as the Bills continue to rely almost exclusively on a healthy LeSean McCoy. There was originally some promise that Tolbert might get most of the goal-line work this season, but he's been shut out of the end zone from Week 2 on, both in the running and passing games.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...