Bills' Mike Tolbert: Rushing yardage in the red

Tolbert carried two times for minus-2 yards during Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints. He also caught both of his targets for 17 yards.

Tolbert hasn't passed 20 yards from scrimmage in any of the last three games, as the Bills continue to rely almost exclusively on a healthy LeSean McCoy. There was originally some promise that Tolbert might get most of the goal-line work this season, but he's been shut out of the end zone from Week 2 on, both in the running and passing games.