Bills' Mike Tolbert: Scores at goal line
Tolbert had five carries for 19 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Tolbert scored a one-yard touchdown late in the first half, and then opened the second half as Buffalo's tailback. While Jonathan Williams (knee) presumably would've served as the No. 2 back if he'd been available, Tolbert's goal-line carry may not have been a fluke, considering he was once known for his short-yardage prowess. Granted, he's only scored one rushing touchdown since the end of the 2013 season.
