Tolbert's teammate LeSean McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville.

Tolbert had one of his better games amid a poor season during the team's big Week 17 win following the in-game injury to McCoy, rushing for 39 yards on just seven carries. With McCoy planning on giving it a full go Sunday and Marcus Murphy in the mix, Tolbert remains an unlikely source for meaningful production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories