Bills' Mike Tolbert: Sidelined for Week 11
Tolbert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Tolbert's lack of availability for the contest isn't a surprise after he failed to practice Wednesday through Friday. His absence leaves Travaris Cadet as the lone healthy running back behind starter LeSean McCoy.
More News
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...