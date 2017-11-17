Bills' Mike Tolbert: Sidelined for Week 11

Tolbert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Tolbert's lack of availability for the contest isn't a surprise after he failed to practice Wednesday through Friday. His absence leaves Travaris Cadet as the lone healthy running back behind starter LeSean McCoy.

