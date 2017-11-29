Bills' Mike Tolbert: Sitting out practice Wednesday

Tolbert (hamstring) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert opened last week with a limited practice before ultimately missing his second straight game due to the hamstring injury, so his lack of participation in Wednesday's session doesn't speak well to the progress he's made in his recovery. He'll probably need to log at least a limited session Thursday or Friday in order to avoid a third consecutive absence Sunday against the Patriots. Travaris Cadet would serve as the backup to LeSean McCoy in the event Tolbert misses another game.