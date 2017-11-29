Bills' Mike Tolbert: Sitting out practice Wednesday
Tolbert (hamstring) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Tolbert opened last week with a limited practice before ultimately missing his second straight game due to the hamstring injury, so his lack of participation in Wednesday's session doesn't speak well to the progress he's made in his recovery. He'll probably need to log at least a limited session Thursday or Friday in order to avoid a third consecutive absence Sunday against the Patriots. Travaris Cadet would serve as the backup to LeSean McCoy in the event Tolbert misses another game.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...