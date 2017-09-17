Bills' Mike Tolbert: Sparsely used in Week 2
Tolbert compiled five yards on three carries and reeled in his sole pass for two yards during Sunday's 9-3 loss at Carolina.
Tolbert does most of his damage in the red zone as a goal-line vulture, but the Bills didn't pass midfield until the first minute of the third quarter and only incurred as deep as the Panthers' 27-yard line in Week 2. As a result, his bull-dozing style didn't come into play against the organization that employed him the past five seasons. With the similarly staunch Broncos coming to town next Sunday, Tolbert will likely find the going tough for the second game in a row.
