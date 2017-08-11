Bills' Mike Tolbert: Strong debut with new team

Tolbert carried four times for 27 yards in Buffalo's preseason opener Thursday while being targeted once with zero catches.

Tolbert looked great while ripping off a 15-yarder, showing some moves uncommon for a guy with his bowling ball size. No. 2 back Jonathan Williams looked even better (four carries for 39 yards), but also suffered a hamstring injury, something that merits watching because Tolbert might currently be the team's third-best option for rushes.