Bills' Mike Tolbert: Totals 30 yards

Tolbert rushed for 29 yards on three carries and added a one-yard catch in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

The four touches tied a season low for Tolbert. It shouldn't be a surprise that the Bills rolled with LeSean McCoy during his two-touchdown performance, but it's also part of a trend for Tolbert as he's seen fewer touches week-to-week in three consecutive games now. The burly back has been consistently so-so since his 11-carry outing against Denver in Week 3, accumulating between 30 and 35 yards per game. He has not scored since Week 1 and saw just 10 offensive snaps on Sunday.