Bills' Mike Tolbert: Totals 34 yards in loss

Tolbert rushed for 16 yards on three carries and added three catches for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Cincinnati.

The veteran is continuing to mount touches in his fullback/halfback hybrid role, with at least six touches in four out of five games to start the season. During that span, a pattern has emerged with Tolbert averaging 10.7 touches per game in wins and five per game in losses. Tolbert's role is putting teams to bed while Buffalo nurses leads, a job that isn't consistent week to week. Tolbert might vulture a touchdown here and there, but certainly isn't starting material either.