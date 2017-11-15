Bills' Mike Tolbert: Unable to practice Wednesday

Tolbert has a hamstring injury and did not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Between the injury and the lack of production -- he's averaging just 5.0 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks -- Tolbert's value is far beneath what it was entering the season, when it was thought that he might serve as a goal-line and short-yardage option.

