Bills' Mike Tolbert: Will not play this week
Tolbert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Tolbert practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but that was the only activity he got in over the last two weeks, so he will sit out for the second time in as many games. With Tolbert out for Week 12, LeSean McCoy should receive the short-yardage work Tolbert generally sees, and Travaris Cadet will assume the backup running back duties for the second straight week.
