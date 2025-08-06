White and Mitchell Trubisky are in a competition for a backup role that will likely extend throughout the preseason, Lance Lysowski reports.

White signed to the Bills' practice squad last season and appeared in Week 18 behind backup Mitchell Trubisky. The 30-year-old has attempted just eight passes over the past two seasons, but has an opportunity to secure a backup role as Trubisky is a potential cap on the final year of his two-year, $5.2 million contract.