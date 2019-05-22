Bills' Mik'Quan Deane: Finds new home quickly
Deane was signed by the Bills on Tuesday.
The Bills just lost free agent signee Tyler Kroft to a broken foot for the next three months, so they've quickly signed Deane to add some depth to the tight ends corps. Deane is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Kentucky who was just let go by the Seahawks, so he'll start at the bottom of the depth chart and have a long way to go to work his way toward a permanent roster spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...