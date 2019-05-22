Bills' Mik'Quan Deane: Finds new home quickly

Deane was signed by the Bills on Tuesday.

The Bills just lost free agent signee Tyler Kroft to a broken foot for the next three months, so they've quickly signed Deane to add some depth to the tight ends corps. Deane is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Kentucky who was just let go by the Seahawks, so he'll start at the bottom of the depth chart and have a long way to go to work his way toward a permanent roster spot.

Our Latest Stories