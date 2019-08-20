Morse was out of his red non-contact jersey for Tuesday's practice but remains in the concussion protocol, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morse is likely down to his final step before getting full clearance, and the banged-up Buffalo offensive line could certainly use its starting center back. Morse has a history of concussions, so even when he does return his status will be worth monitoring for anyone backing members of the Buffalo offense, as the new-look line would be significantly weakened if he's not out there.