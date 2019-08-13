Bills' Mitch Morse: Closer to returning
Morse, who's been out since the end of July with a concussion, worked out in pads Tuesday even though he was wearing a red non-contact jersey, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Morse remains in the concussion protocol but this is the most he's done since it happened. It also means he's in Step 4 of the protocol, with one more step to clear before he has full medical clearance. The Bills are rolling out almost an entirely new offensive line in 2019, and Morse is the best and highest priced guy of the bunch. There would be a lot of reconfiguring if he can't play, though things seem to be trending in a direction of the starting center being ready for Week 1.
