Morse (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Despite exiting last weekend's game against New England with an ankle injury, Morse's full participation estimate (the Bills didn't hold a practice on the holiday) suggests he'll be good to go for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.

