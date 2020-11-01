site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Mitch Morse: Exits with head injury
Morse left Sunday's game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a head injury.
The obvious concern is a concussion, and it's likely Morse will need to clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field. Ryan Bates is next up at center for the Bills.
