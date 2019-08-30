Bills' Mitch Morse: Good to go
Morse passed through the league's concussion protocol Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Morse practiced fully Monday as well, even though he had yet to pass concussion protocol. Now healthy, the 27-year-old seems poised to start at center for Buffalo after starting in 49 games for Kansas City over the last four seasons.
