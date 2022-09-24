site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Mitch Morse: Iffy to face Dolphins
By
RotoWire Staff

Morse (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Morse suffered an elbow injury Monday against the Titans but returned to the game. He logged three limited practices during the week, which suggests he'll be able to suit up against the Dolphins.
