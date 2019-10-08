Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Morse's ankle injury -- which forced him out of Sunday's win over Tennessee -- is not considered serious and the center could have gone back out there against the Titans in an emergency situation.

With the Bills on bye in Week 6, it sounds like Morse should be expected to go in a home game Week 7 vs. the Dolphins. He's the straw the stirs the drink on the new-look offensive line, one that's performed far better to date than the 2018 group.